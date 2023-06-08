American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Lehman John I. Von Sells 1,479 Shares

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AFG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.80. 313,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,987,000 after acquiring an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,350,000 after buying an additional 256,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,937,000 after buying an additional 253,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,828,000 after purchasing an additional 440,104 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,905,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 110,330 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

