Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $103,750.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $103,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

FOLD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. 3,522,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $13.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

