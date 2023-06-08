Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Sells $505,486.52 in Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $505,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPL. William Blair cut Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Amplitude Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Battery Management CORP. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,587,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,480 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 512.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 813,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 5,056.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 625,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Further Reading

