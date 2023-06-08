Analysts Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Price Target at GBX 2,962.50

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,962.50 ($36.83).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.78) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,933 ($36.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,325.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,242 ($27.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,160 ($39.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,762.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,832.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 8,823.53%.

In other Experian news, insider Mike Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,818 ($35.03) per share, for a total transaction of £42,270 ($52,548.48). Also, insider Jonathan Howell bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,661 ($33.08) per share, for a total transaction of £133,050 ($165,402.78). Insiders have purchased a total of 19,827 shares of company stock worth $56,780,015 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

