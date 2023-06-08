Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $3,250.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,250.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGLOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anglo American from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,300 ($41.02) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($41.65) to GBX 3,150 ($39.16) in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

