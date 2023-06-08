Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of APPN stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20.

Insider Activity

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 92.14% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $281,280.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,823,292.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Appian by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,817,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,098,000 after acquiring an additional 489,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Appian by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,865,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,806,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

