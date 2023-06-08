Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.
Applied Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.
Applied Materials Price Performance
NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,216. The stock has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.24. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.80.
Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after purchasing an additional 819,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $62,047,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
