Arc Family Trust Sells 35,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,118,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,107,848.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $81,600.00.

FTCI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 793,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

