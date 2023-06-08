Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of ASC opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $19.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $494.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
