Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $19.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $494.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

About Ardmore Shipping

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,510,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,337,000 after buying an additional 219,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 237,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 837,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 318,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.