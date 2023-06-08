Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.63.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $121,108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 587,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,365 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,536,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,050 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

See Also

