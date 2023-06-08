AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 5,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $158,512.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,386.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 5,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $158,512.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,386.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $240,343.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,887.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 26.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

