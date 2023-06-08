Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 290,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

