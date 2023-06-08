Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Down 20%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) shares traded down 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 201,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 241,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.

About Bayhorse Silver

(Get Rating)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.