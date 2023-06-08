Beta Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $62.08 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $62.08 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0917 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

