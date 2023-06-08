Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $73.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $261.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,659 shares of company stock worth $2,236,486. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackbaud by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,119,000 after acquiring an additional 282,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $15,731,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

