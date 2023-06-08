Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.14–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.00 million-$109.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.18 million. Braze also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.55–$0.51 EPS.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.94. 892,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,335. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.74. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have recently commented on BRZE. UBS Group downgraded Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.18.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,899.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,899.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.