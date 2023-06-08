Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT at C$17.25

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$13.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.20. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.25 and a 52 week high of C$15.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.