Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT at C$17.25

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$13.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.20. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.25 and a 52 week high of C$15.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.