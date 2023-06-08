Brokerages Set Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Price Target at $680.50

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $680.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lonza Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lonza Group Increases Dividend

Lonza Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

