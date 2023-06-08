Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) PT at $205.25

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.25.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Primerica Stock Performance

Primerica stock opened at $192.09 on Thursday. Primerica has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.65.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

