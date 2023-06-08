Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
