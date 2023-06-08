Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canyon Creek Food Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$351,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.
Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.37 million for the quarter.
Canyon Creek Food Company Profile
Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. The company provides fresh soups and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments comprising restaurants and institutions. Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd.
