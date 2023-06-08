Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.30 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.30 billion and approximately $254.87 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.74 or 0.06963918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00052623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00035668 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,858,591,330 coins and its circulating supply is 34,901,794,855 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

