Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.28

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 24223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 0.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 6.9% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 159,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.