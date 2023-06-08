Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.79.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $48.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after buying an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.