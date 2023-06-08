Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.39

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 134375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Condor Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 19.54. The firm has a market cap of C$47.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.
Condor Resources Company Profile
Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.
Read More
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.