ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 ($3.79) to GBX 290 ($3.61) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.73) to GBX 225 ($2.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY remained flat at $10.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

