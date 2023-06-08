Critical Comparison: Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) vs. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Caesars Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -19.62% -1,654.69% -8.32% Caesars Entertainment -3.13% 2.24% 0.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Soho House & Co Inc. and Caesars Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Caesars Entertainment 1 4 6 0 2.45

Caesars Entertainment has a consensus target price of $66.54, indicating a potential upside of 36.88%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Caesars Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.19 -$220.58 million ($1.02) -5.79 Caesars Entertainment $10.82 billion 0.97 -$899.00 million ($1.66) -29.28

Soho House & Co Inc. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesars Entertainment. Caesars Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soho House & Co Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno. In addition, the company operates dining venues, bars, nightclubs, lounges, hotels, and entertainment venues; and provides staffing and management services. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

