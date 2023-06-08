Critical Review: Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 24.39% 39.19% 23.75% First Solar 1.49% 0.71% 0.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Advantest and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Solar 2 7 11 0 2.45

Valuation and Earnings

First Solar has a consensus price target of $210.92, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Advantest.

This table compares Advantest and First Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $3.71 billion 6.16 $776.98 million N/A N/A First Solar $2.62 billion 7.82 -$44.17 million $0.39 491.70

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar.

Volatility and Risk

Advantest has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Solar beats Advantest on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries. The Mechatronic segment provides the semiconductor devices handling mechatronic applied products such as testers, handlers, device interfaces, and nanotechnology products. The Others segment involves in the customer solutions support, and equipment leasing services. The company was founded by Ikuo Takeda in December 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

