Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 3.2 %

Culp stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

Get Culp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Culp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Culp during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.