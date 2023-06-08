Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 560

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 575 ($7.15) to GBX 560 ($6.96) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.39) to GBX 625 ($7.77) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue cut Glencore to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.71) to GBX 610 ($7.58) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.46) to GBX 590 ($7.33) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $602.00.

GLNCY stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

