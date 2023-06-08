Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Up 5.6%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.46. 139,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 153,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
