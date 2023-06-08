Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.00 million-$404.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.56 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.13.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NAPA traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.83. 932,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.18. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lori Beaudoin sold 23,959 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $372,802.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 820,736 shares in the company, valued at $12,770,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $92,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,147,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,960,456.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori Beaudoin sold 23,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $372,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 820,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,770,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 67,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 112,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.