Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $50.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.14.
DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.