Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $50.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

