Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $26.84. 52,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 618,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.
Embecta Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89.
Embecta Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 37.04%.
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
