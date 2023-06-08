Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $26.84. 52,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 618,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Embecta Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Embecta Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

