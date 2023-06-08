Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lifted to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.29.

EQR stock opened at $64.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,454,000 after buying an additional 878,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,727,000 after acquiring an additional 566,203 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

