FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Research analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDX. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.39.

FDX stock opened at $224.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.89. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in FedEx by 105.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

