Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.17.

Formula One Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Formula One Group stock opened at $65.07 on Monday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.90 million. Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 27,401 shares valued at $1,946,233. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 658.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

