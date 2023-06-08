Future (LON:FUTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,040 to GBX 1,845. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Future traded as low as GBX 703.50 ($8.75) and last traded at GBX 716.50 ($8.91), with a volume of 111761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 731.50 ($9.09).

FUTR has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.14) to GBX 1,350 ($16.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.13) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Future from GBX 2,621 ($32.58) to GBX 1,654 ($20.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,459.40 ($18.14).

Get Future alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Future news, insider Jon Steinberg acquired 90,617 shares of Future stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.01) per share, with a total value of £802,866.62 ($998,093.76). 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Future Stock Performance

About Future

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,002.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,244.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. The stock has a market cap of £861.13 million, a P/E ratio of 734.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85.

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.