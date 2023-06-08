Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 3.8% Higher

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19. 6,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 20,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $928.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.