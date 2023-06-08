GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.91.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,915.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,859 shares of company stock worth $598,037 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

