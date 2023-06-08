Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 144600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Golden Tag Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$30.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Golden Tag Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Tag Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Tag Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.