Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Insider Sells £158,340.65 in Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) insider Simon R. Goodwin sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,615 ($57.37), for a total value of £158,340.65 ($196,843.18).

Goodwin Stock Up 0.6 %

Goodwin stock opened at GBX 4,550 ($56.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £349.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2,166.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,124.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,698.81. Goodwin PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($29.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,740 ($58.93).

Goodwin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,142.86%.

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

