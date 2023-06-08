Graco’s (GGG) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $82.37 on Monday. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,923. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after buying an additional 190,670 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 23.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Graco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

