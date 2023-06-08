Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Insider Purchases £15,240 in Stock

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) insider Jim Smith acquired 10,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £15,240 ($18,945.80).

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Down 0.5 %

Greencoat UK Wind stock opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 360.49 and a beta of 0.20. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 130.40 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 14.31.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a GBX 2.19 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,195.12%.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.