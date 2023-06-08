Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 977,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 850% from the previous session’s volume of 102,806 shares.The stock last traded at $33.54 and had previously closed at $33.41.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTRB. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

