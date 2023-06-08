HC Wainwright Cuts Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target to $5.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Affimed Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.53. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Affimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Affimed by 147.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth $102,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.
