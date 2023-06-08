HC Wainwright Cuts Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target to $5.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.53. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 271.06% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Affimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Affimed by 147.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth $102,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

