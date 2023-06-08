HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.60

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 23655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

HeidelbergCement Increases Dividend

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous dividend of $0.34.

(Get Rating)

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.