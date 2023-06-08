Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Hemostemix

(Get Rating)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Canada and the United States, as well as for the treatment of heart and peripheral arterial diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.