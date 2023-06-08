IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) & Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Head to Head Survey

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IGM Biosciences and Leap Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGM Biosciences 0 3 4 0 2.57 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $29.63, suggesting a potential upside of 179.22%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 357.14%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than IGM Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGM Biosciences -14,363.10% -74.30% -43.54% Leap Therapeutics N/A -143.12% -97.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IGM Biosciences and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares IGM Biosciences and Leap Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGM Biosciences $1.07 million 427.18 -$221.10 million ($5.17) -2.05 Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 48.76 -$54.60 million ($0.71) -0.86

Leap Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IGM Biosciences. IGM Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.4% of IGM Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 56.0% of IGM Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

IGM Biosciences has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats IGM Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). It is also developing IGM-8444, an IgM antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid cancers; and IGM-7354, an anti-PD-L1 IgM antibody for the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies; IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; and IGM-2537, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD123 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genzyme Corporation to generate, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibodies. The company was formerly known as Palingen, Inc. and changed its name to IGM Biosciences, Inc. in 2010. IGM Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.