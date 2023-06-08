ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Raised to $18.00 at Truist Financial

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.89. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

